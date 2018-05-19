CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man was arrested early Friday morning after a dangerous stunt at a popular uptown Charlotte night spot.

Alex Freudenberg slid down a hard awning hanging over an escalator at The Epicentre. Cameras were rolling as he flew off the awning, bounced on top of a car and landed in the street. Freudenberg cracked the corner of the car’s windshield and was arrested minutes later.

It all started around 2:30 a.m. when Freudenberg asked bystanders if they wanted to see something crazy.

“The guy turns around and says, ‘Watch this!’,” popular radio personality for 92.7 The Block Chewy told NBC Charlotte. “Then he jumps on top of the escalator roof and just slides.”

It turns out it was a bad idea for a lot of different reasons. Freudenberg, who's from Weaverville was charged with injury to personal property. Lucky for him, that was the only consequence.

“Who is to say he wouldn’t slide across the roof and kill himself?” Chewy said.

Chewy and other social media users said the red awning looks like a slide.

“I can’t lie; it’s everybody’s dream to do it, but to actually do it?” Chewy said.

That’s a different story.

“He had a whole lot of a tequila, mixed with something else,” one person guessed.

NBC Charlotte reached out to The Epicentre for comment on the incident but did not hear back. But Chewy had one last comment.

“Definitely number one on the list of the dumbest things a person can do at The Epicentre,” Chewy said.

