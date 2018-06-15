CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wayne Carrothers succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning from a shooting on June 15 near uptown Charlotte.

Police responded around 4:30 p.m on June 15 to the 1100 block of West 1st Street near Frazier Park. Medic told NBC Charlotte one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. CMPD said the victim, 37-year-old Wayne Carrothers.

Investigators did identify the shooter and have determined that Carrothers was armed while breaking into a residence on Greenleaf Avenue and was shot by the homeowner.

No charges have been filed against the shooter according to CMPD. The case will be presented to the Mecklenburg County's District Attorney's office who will determine if the individual will face charges.

