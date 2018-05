CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were looking for a man they say cut off his electronic monitoring device.

Devine Monyale Logan, 24, was wanted for discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

CMPD said Logan was last seen in the area of 5200 Beatties Ford Road on May 13. If you know of his whereabouts, call 704-432-8888, option #3, or 911.

