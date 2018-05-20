James Harrison has two biological grandkids — and an estimated 2.4 million unofficial godchildren.

Last Friday, the Australian man gave his 1,173rd and final blood donation — a practice the 81-year-old has kept up for the past six decades — having reached the legally mandated cutoff age for giving blood in his country.

But every drop he gave went to a good cause: Harrison's plasma contains a rare antibody that goes into Anti-D, a lifesaving medication used to protect unborn babies from a potentially deadly blood incompatibly with their pregnant mothers.

To celebrate the milestone at the Sydney blood donation center where Harrison offered his right arm up for the last time, the Australian Red Cross brought in half a dozen mothers and the babies who'd received his donations.

"They thanked me for the fact that they had healthy babies that made me feel tingly inside," Harrison told TODAY by phone from his home. "It gives you goosebumps, but it was sad in a way, because it was the end of an era.

Read the rest of this story on TODAY

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved