CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive manhunt is underway after police say three women were carjacked at gunpoint late Wednesday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the suspect shot two people near Greensboro before driving a stolen car to Charlotte.

Police said the suspect then ran out of gas in University City and carjacked three women at gunpoint on Lewis Street. Police said none of the women were hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police immediately.

