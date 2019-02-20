CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Rain boots and umbrellas will be in high demand this week in the Carolinas. While the mountains are digging their way out of several inches of snow and ice, the Charlotte area will be facing another day of heavy rain.

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said the area won't have a chance to dry out until Monday at the soonest. Which makes great weather for reading a book or binge watching Netflix.

Temperatures in Charlotte won't get out of the low 40s Wednesday but we'll be back in the mid-50s through Saturday.

For weeks, NBC Charlotte's Defenders have been digging into the number of reported child abuse and neglect cases in Mecklenburg County's Department of Social Services. NBC Charlotte found about 40 percent of the time reported abuse is never investigated by the county.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in reports of child abuse and neglect. In 2015, there were 15,462 reports, but that number grew to 18,291 reports in 2018. Out of those 18,291 reports, NBC Charlotte found only 11,208 were investigated.

Bob Simmons, executive director of the Council for Children’s Rights, said North Carolina law limits the ability for DSS to investigate if the offender is not legally defined as a “caretaker."

Under current law, Simmons said police can charge a child abuser with a crime, but DSS won’t necessarily investigate the family as a whole if the offender is not a caretaker. That allows the cycle of violence to continue.

At Tuesday's continuation of the District 9 election investigation hearing, several poll workers testified about allegedly leaked early voting numbers.

Along with those allegations, another big development -- the political consulting firm Red Dome testified. The firm was hired by the Mark Harris campaign, and they were in charge of paying McCrea Dowless, the man at the center of the investigation involving tampered absentee ballots in two counties.

Investigators for the Board of Elections says Dowless orchestrated a coordinated an unlawful absentee ballot operation in Bladen County. In

UNC Charlotte Police received an anonymous tip about a student selling drugs out of his dorm in November. The student, identified as 19-year-old Bennett Trace Phillips, was accused of selling marijuana to students through Snapchat.

An informant added Phillips on Snapchat and according to detectives, saw photos of drug-related items for sale on his story.

Earlier this month, detectives received a second tip. The caller claimed that Phillips sold marijuana regularly and kept the drug in a safe inside his freezer on campus.

Montana has often been an ignored state. Even when it is given attention, it's either for having a population so sparse, the highways are considered race tracks, or the setting for the popular video game Far Cry 5. While the game's scenery was beautiful, the people portrayed were not the ones you would want to call your neighbor.

There are a lot of ideas to cut into that huge number, but few are quite as radical as a petition on Change.org made by some enterprising citizens seeks to sell the state of Montana to Canada.

"We have too much debt and Montana is useless," Ian Hammond, the main petitioner, said. "Just tell them it has beavers or something."

So what's the asking price for 147,000 square miles of "useless" Montana? $1 trillion!

"This shows the kind of creative, entrepreneurial spirit that makes America great," another person said. "Also, selling Montana will raise the average temperature of the USA, helping our tourism."