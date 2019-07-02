CHARLOTTE, N.C. — City Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield is defending old statements after renewed scrutiny.

“I’m unapologetic about speaking for my community,” she told NBC Charlotte’s Ben Thompson.

This week, Republican lawmakers in Raleigh protested her appointment to the state human relations commission, citing a tweet from last year.

"Being black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorists wearing blue uniforms,” she tweeted.

The message was in response to a news article about a grieving woman whose son was shot to death in his backyard by California police. “#45” is a reference to the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

"Ben, I'm black, female and gay. Nothing in this administration tells me that I'm safe."

Mayfield says Republican state lawmakers threatened to disband and defund the human relations commission if Governor Roy Cooper didn’t rescind her appointment.

“I recognize and respect the governor had a decision to make.”

The district 3 councilwoman is currently running for at-large seat on council. At-large seats represent the entire city.

"I never presented anything to the community other than someone who fights against white supremacy, racism, against homophobia and against injustice."

