CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Thursday, Mayor Vi Lyles officially announced a special meeting of the Charlotte City Council at 2 p.m. on July 16 regarding the Republican National Convention.

Lyles said anyone wanting to address the group about the Queen City hosting the event in 2020 should contact the clerk's office before 5 p.m. on Friday to sign up to speak. People who cannot attend the meeting may leave their comments with the clerk.

With less than a week to go before the Republican party decides where to hold its 2020 convention, Charlotte’s Democratic mayor finds herself in the midst of the biggest political controversy since she was elected.

Lyles has led the charge to bring Donald Trump and the GOP to Charlotte, but opposition to holding the convention here has suddenly mushroomed, putting Lyles at risk of losing core support from her own base.

On Wednesday night, Lyles tried to gain the support of the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County, “What I would hope is that we would have the ability to showcase what’s right about working together in Government here in Charlotte" said Lyles.

The mayor said the economic impact of having the convention here is something that can’t be ignored add in that it would allow the city to show that it is inclusive to all.

While there had been little opposition earlier this year to the mayor’s effort to bring the convention here, now with less than a week before the GOP’s decision day, concern is mounting among the mayor’s fellow Democrats.

Two Democratic council members, Justin Harlow and LaWana Mayfield have said they will vote to reject it, and several other Democrats on the Council remain undecided.

Mayfield said her concern is President Trump’s policies on minorities and immigration.

“My community is majority minority and I represent District Three as well as the entire city when I vote. When we have members of our community that are in fear, I have to take that into consideration," she said.

After the mayor made her case Wednesday night, the Democratic Women’s Group took a vote on support for the convention which failed.

On Friday, council members will get their first look on preliminary contracts that will have to be signed in order for the convention to be brought here. Council members will vote on the contracts Monday.

© 2018 WCNC