BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina deputies are searching for a missing woman was last seen at a hospital.

Officers say 28-year-old Meagan Suzanne Reynolds was last seen Tuesday at 4 a.m. at Brunswick Novant Hospital.

Reynolds lives in Sunset Beach area. She was driving a gray or black 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Cason at 910-713-6115 or call 911.