Mecklenburg County Detention Center violating state supervision rules

Sheriff Garry McFadden said the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office doesn't have the staff to meet the state standards.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Severe understaffing at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center is putting both guards and inmates in danger. A WCNC Charlotte investigation found the jail is violating state rules when it comes to minimum supervision standards.

"We don't have the staff to make those standards," Sheriff Garry McFadden acknowledged. "We're doing the best we can."

State rules require at least two supervision rounds and inmate observation every hour and four supervision rounds and inmate observation every hour for inmates who are on what's considered special watch.

Sheriff McFadden said his department is pulling officers from the courts, road and reserves to try and increase staffing.

"That is a concern," he said of the agency's failure to meet the minimum standards.

The sheriff said the state has not flagged the jail for the problem.

"You all aren't always making the rounds as required by the minimum standards," WCNC Charlotte pointed out.

"That is true," Sheriff McFadden replied.

"So, that's a violation of minimum standards," WCNC Charlotte said.

"Well, the state hasn't said that yet," the sheriff answered.

A WCNC Charlotte investigation previously uncovered persistent attacks inside the jail, which have left detention officers working in fear. Confidential internal records outline an increased risk of stabbings, attacks and fights inside the detention center.

Sheriff McFadden said the violence inside is a reflection of the world outside, not his leadership. He said the previous sheriff is to blame for the department's culture and told WCNC Charlotte his command staff and employees are partly responsible for recent jail attacks.

MCSO reports the department currently has 141 vacancies at jail central.

The Fraternal Order of Police emailed county and state officials Thursday, requesting an independent investigation

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees county jails, said the agency is reviewing the FOP's complaint letter.