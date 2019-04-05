CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tow men have been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, at around 1:12 a.m. their officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Trinity Road in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries.

Police said when they got on scene they located an unresponsive black male lying in the roadway, a damaged silver Kia SUV and a damaged black Honda Accord.

Witnesses said that both the driver and the passenger of the Honda Accord fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash and prior to officer’s arrival.

The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC responded to the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 1:27 a.m.

According to police, while still on the scene, Scott McMannes, the driver of the Honda Accord, called 911 to report that his car had been taken during an armed robbery while he was in Charlotte. Police said Scott and Zachary McMannes, along with their father, agreed to drive to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed.

Police later determined during the interview that Scott and Zachary McMannes were conducting an illegal drug transaction when a verbal and physical altercation ensued between them and the unidentified pedestrian.

During this altercation, Scott McMannes drove off with the pedestrian holding onto the side of the Honda until they crashed into the parked Kia which was occupied. Police said the Honda did not stop after the crash and continued traveling for several hundred feet before being forced to stop due to damage sustained in the crash.

Police report Scott McMannes fled the scene on foot followed by Zachary McMannes. The occupants of the KIA attempted to stop them but were unsuccessful.

After being interviewed by detectives, Scott McMannes was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run and possessing counterfeit U.S. currency.

Zachary McMannes was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor hit and run.

This case is being investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit. Any witnesses are asked to call Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.