CHARLESTON, S.C. — Vice President Mike Pence said he was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Faye Swetlik, the missing South Carolina girl whose body was found Thursday.

Swetlik's remains were discovered around 11 a.m. in her neighborhood in Cayce. Investigators have not yet said how she died, but said a man was found dead in the same neighborhood. It's unclear how or if the deaths are connected.

Pence was in South Carolina on the same day, and stopped in the Midlands. Later in the day, he addressed cadets at The Citadel in Charleston, and that's when he addressed the Swetlik case.

"Before I begin, allow me to address an issue that I know is on the hearts of people all across South Carolina today," Pence said. "And as your Vice President, and as a father, let me say, we were deeply saddened to receive word this afternoon that the remains of Faye Swetlik, a six-year-old girl who went missing from her parents' front yard, just three days ago, have been found."

Pence also said that he'd spoke with FBI Director Christopher Wray and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, and said the full resources of the federal government would be available for the investigation.

"We will continue to work closely with state and local authorities to hold any to account who are responsible for this heinous crime. But I would just urge everyone in South Carolina: hug your kids today. And keep this little girl and her family, and her community, in your prayers."

Pence received the Nathan Hale Patriot Award while at The Citadel.