United States Army Officials said an Army General officer assigned to Shaw Air Force Base died on Sunday at Lake Murray.

Major General Jeffrey L. Bannister, 57, of Lexington died due to natural causes, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher, who said there were no suspicious circumstances or indications of foul play related to his death.

On transition leave, Bannister was working as a special projects officer for the Chief of Staff of the Army at Shaw Air Force Base as he waitied to retire in the area.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Maj. Gen. Bannister's family. Our top priority is ensuring the family has all the local support and resources they need during this emotionally difficult time," said Lt. Gen. Michael Garret, the commanding general for U.S. Army Central.

Maj. Gen. Bannister is survived by his wife, Trese, and their daughter, Lindsey.

Major General Bannister was deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan.

