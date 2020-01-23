LEXINGTON, S.C. — A lucky SC resident bought a winning Powerball ticket from this Stop-N-Shop on N. Lake Drive.

“We are happy that our customers won and it helps business too,” says Stop-N-Shopo employee Ivan Dsouza who has worked at this gas station for almost 15 years.

“I was so excited! Some girl showed me on her phone that somebody had won a million dollars," Dsouza says, "I rushed to my phone to text my boss that we had just sold a winner here.”

This isn't the first time this gas station has had a big winner.

“We have been lucky of late because we sold a $30,000 winner in the Holiday Riches on Christmas Day. And we sold two Lucky Lady Jumbo Bucks $100,000 winner and then we sold a $10,000 winner too last year so we were good last year we got three winners and then this is a good beginning for us- a million dollar winner is very nice.”

“I think its great," customer John Perdue says, "I love this store, I love the location, I love what the Powerball does for the state. I like to do it if I have any cash on me- just a quick little fun thing.”

Dsouza says the stores good luck comes from their excellent customer service. "The main thing is customer service. You give a smile and you make a person’s day. You don’t know what the person is going through the whole day- he’s worked hard, he might have a bad day… when he walks into the gas station, you always have a smile on your face. That’s why we pull in a lot of crowd here and my customers are very nice to me too.”

RELATED: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington

RELATED: 'It gave me pure joy to see her so happy': NC man gives mom $100K winning lottery ticket

The winning ticket is still unclaimed so if you bought a PowerBall ticket from Stop-N-Shop on N. Lake Drive by Old Cherokee Rd., make sure you check your ticket.

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.

RELATED: Rosewood nature trail getting a facelift

RELATED: Irmo group need volunteers, aims to help those in need