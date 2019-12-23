MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking the public to keep its collective eyes open for a missing 12-year-old girl who hasn't been accounted for since Sunday afternoon.

Investigators have tracked the movements of Caressa Elizabeth May, who lives in Minneapolis, to both Brooklyn Center and St. Paul. Both her family and police are concerned for Caressa's welfare.

She is described as an African American female with a light complexion, 5 feet tall and 112 pounds with hazel eyes and curly, shoulder length hair. When last seen Caressa was wearing a purple North Face jacket and black pants.

If you see her or know of Caressa May's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

