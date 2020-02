ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 14-year-old is missing after he was last seen Wednesday morning in Rock Hill.

Dakota Carter, 14, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. at Riverwalk Academy off Mt. Gallant Rd. near Rock Hill/Newport area.

Carter has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5'0" and weighs 130 pounds.

If seen call 9-1-1 immediately.