RALEIGH, N.C. — Update: At the request of the Winston-Salem Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Jayani Samarie Cross.

Previous: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old by the name of Jayani Samarie Cross.

Cross is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen in the 4000 block of Paula Dr. in Winston-Salem. She is described as black, 5'5" in height, weighing 160, with short black hair.

Those with any information on her whereabouts are asked to call K.B. Wagner at the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

