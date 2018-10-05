GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police in Gaston County searched for a missing 25-year-old man Wednesday.

Zachary Armondo Byrd was last seen at his home at 111 Tate St. in Mt. Holly. He was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and black Nike slides.

Byrd is 5' 8" and weighs around 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair that's blonde on top.

If you know of Byrd's whereabouts, call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

UPDATE: Police said Byrd was found Wednesday night.

