UPDATE: 66-year-old Barnwell man has been found

Donnie Ford, 66, was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center late Friday, May 15, said to have medical conditions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Monday that the missing 66-year-old man who was reported missing Friday, May 15, has been found.

Donnie Ford was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center late Friday.

"I wish the entire county, even the country, could have seen how Orangeburg County came together in finding this man," Sheriff Ravenell said. "My deputies and I work for the best people and the best community that anyone could ever ask for."

Ravenell said Ford was located around 6 a.m. Monday, May 18, after a citizen in the Jamison community spotted him coming out of a wooded area and held him until authorities could arrive.

Ford was transported to the Regional Medical Center be checked over for any injuries he may received during his two-and-a-half day disappearance.

It is believed Ford walked away from the same facility on St. Matthews Road, moving in the direction of Jamison. Medical conditions classified him as an endangered person.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies were joined in the search by the Jamison Fire Department, SLED, S.C. Representative Justin Bamberg and others.