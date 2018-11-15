The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was searching for a man who was last seen leaving his home on Redcoat Drive around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, 75-year-old Clarence Stewart was reported missing about three hours after he was last seen leaving his home in a dark grey 2007 Honda Civic displaying North Carolina registration plate WSY-8181.

Anyone who had information about Stewart’s whereabouts was asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

UPDATE: On Thursday evening, Stewart was found in Salisbury and reunited with his family.

© 2018 WCNC