CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Silver Alert for a missing Charlotte man with Alzheimer's was canceled after he was found safe in Catawba County late Thursday, police said.

Authorities said Thomas Eugene Kirkley left his residence on Kempsford Drive in Charlotte and was last seen in the area of North Tryon Street and Moorehead Road in Harrisburg. Investigators said he made a purchase there using his debit card.

Thomas Eugene Kirkley

Kirkley was driving a 1998 maroon Ford Explorer, Eddie Bauer Edition with license plate AJE5231. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue cargo pants and possibly his U.S. Veteran hat.

Kirkley is around 6’ 2" and weighs around 160 pounds, but he may appear shorter due to his posture. He's also missing his two front teeth.

