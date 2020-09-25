CMPD searching for missing teen last seen Wednesday

CMPD is looking for Ellie Carico who was last seen on Wednesday, near the 8900 block of Albemarle Rd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

CMPD is looking for Ellie Carico, who was last seen on Wednesday near the 8900 block of Albemarle Rd.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Thrasher" on the front. She is five feet and four inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has braces with blue and purple rubber bands.

It was not known where she could be heading.