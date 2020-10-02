CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Department of Public Safety officers are searching for a missing six-year-old girl.

Officers say Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen just before 5 p.m. Monday in the Church Hill Heights subdivision. That on Picadilly Square in Cayce just off Highway 302.

Officers say she has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black top.

Cayce Department of Public Safety

Swetlik is first grader at Springdale Elementary School.

Anyone with information on where she might be should call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.

