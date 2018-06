CONCORD, N.C. -- Police say they found the body of a missing Concord woman in Charlotte Sunday.

According to Concord Police, 25-year-old Taylor Medley's body was recovered by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police near Keaton Avenue in north Charlotte.

Medley was reported missing on Thursday. Concord Police said Medley's death "appears to be self-inflicted."

