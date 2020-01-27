COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Kershaw County man with dementia, who went missing Sunday afternoon has been found OK.

Henry Michael Mock, 67, was last seen Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in the Indian Meadows subdivision in Lugoff. Deputies reported that he was found around 1 PM and that he appears to be in good condition. They also posted that they will be transporting him to the hospital for treatment after they "get him out of the woods".

The post goes on to thank the Black River Search and Rescue with a shout out to K9 Ginger and K9 Dani. The group specializes in searching or animals and old tracks. Twenty four hours had passed before the team arrived at the location Mr. Mock was last seen.

The SLED helicopter team also helped in the search.

