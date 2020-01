COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Kershaw County man with dementia is missing and the Kershaw County Sheriff's department is looking for your help.

Henry Michael Mock, 67, was last seen Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in the Indian Meadows subdivision in Lugoff. He was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, brown jacket and ball cap. He doesn't drive and his cell phone was left at home.

Deputies say he has dementia and heart and lung problems.

If you think you have seen Mr. Mock you are encouraged to call 911.