Heartbreak now turning into pure joy. Christine Lindsey of Memphis, Tennessee has reunited with the love of her life - the four-legged furry kind of love.

"She was my companion, she goes everywhere with me," Christine said.

Christine's dog Sissy, A Lhasa Apso, was stolen from her car in the summer of 2017 while traveling in Chattanooga. She had desperately searched for her ever since without any luck.

That is, until Thursday when a Fulton County Animal Control Officer picked Sissy up off the streets of Atlanta. Then, Kim Meeks scanned her for a microchip and, with the information literally in hand, she made the call.

"It took me about 5 minutes to convince her that I had her dog. And she kept asking, 'Well, how did she get there'," Meeks said.

"I still didn't believe her. I still didn't believe her," Christine said.

Christine wasted no time, leaving Thursday night and arriving the next day to reclaim her forever-friend. When she held her for the first time in 9 months, nothing could stop the tears.

Their relationship is so much more than just someone to cuddle up with. Christine has battled cancer and lost a son - sissy, sitting in her lap through it all. It took a minute for Sissy to recognize who it was, but once she knew, there was no stopping the kisses.

Sissy had lots of scratches and badly matted fur. After 9 months on the road, a girl needs a spa treatment. But Friday night she'll be with mom - right where she should be.

© 2018 WXIA