WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is requesting your assistance locating a missing juvenile.

Ashley Lopez, 11, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 11.

She is 5’ 4”, 150 lbs, has long black curly hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing sandals, black leggings and a pink shirt. Lopez may also have a black trash bag in her possession carrying white shoes and a purple jacket.

Lopez has ties to Charlotte, NC and recently moved to South Carolina with her family approximately three days ago.

If you have any contact with Lopez, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888) 274-6372.

West Columbia Police Department