RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WFMY) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Monday night, the sheriff's office issued a release asking for the public's help in finding Aubrey Joelle Acree. Acree was last seen in Mooresboro, North Carolina, wearing a white jacket, leopard-colored pants and Converse shoes.

The sheriff's office lists the alert under an "extreme" level of severity, used when there's "extraordinary threat to life or property."

If you have any information that could help find Acree, please call 828-286-2911.

