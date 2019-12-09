The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered 15-year-old, Antonio Tywone Sims.

Sims is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at the 500 block of Parkview Street, Wilson, N.C. walking north on Tarboro Street towards Autozone.

He was last seen wearing a black and white San Antonio T-shirt, black shorts, and blue or teal colored high top Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Antonio Tywone Sims should call SPO D.E. Moore at the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.