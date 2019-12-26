STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Authorities in Henry County need help finding a child not seen since late Wednesday evening - Christmas Day.

Henry County Police said that they are searching for 12-year-old Halleigh Marie McNeil who was last seen between 10 and 11 p.m. that night. The department issued a statement saying McNeil ran away from her home in the Stockbridge area and is considered a "critical missing person."

McNeil is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and long braided black hair. Police said she was least seen wearing black-and-white jogging pants, a green and blue shirt and a blue Adidas jacket.

Anyone with information about McNeil's location is asked to call Detective Katie Turner at 770-288-8257 or email KatieTurner@co.henry.ga.us. Those with information can also call the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Haileigh Marie McNeil

Henry County Police Department

