The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and her six children, who went missing Wednesday after a judge ordered her to surrender the children to the S.C. Department of Social Services, have been located.

They were found safe in Autauga County, Alabama, which is near Montgomery.

S.C. DSS employees are on their way to take custody of the six children, who are currently with Alabama's DSS. The mom, 33-year-old Jennafer Machelle Price, has been taken into custody by Alabama authorities, and will be extradited back to Oconee County where she faces six charges of custodial interference.

Deputies say a judge signed an order Wednesday morning directing Jennafer Machelle Price, 33, to turn over her six children to DSS. When DSS went to pick up the children, deputies say they learned that Price and the children were missing and could not be located.

The children are:

Alana Grant, 11

Tristan Price, 9

Nyomi Hardwick, 6

Alijah Hardwick, 4

Rylee Hardwick, 2

Anton Hardwick, 1

