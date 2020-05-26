Missing South Carolina teen last seen on Monday

Summer Chere’ Stewart is described as a white, 14-year-old girl who stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.



Deputies say Stewart was last seen around 6:30 on Monday. She was reported to be wearing a purple shirt and carrying a black backpack.



If you see Stewart or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 942-8632 or call 911.