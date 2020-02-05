CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Chesterfield County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

15-year-old Jaylynn Starr McClain was last seen between 2 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Wolf Pond area of Pageland, South Carolina.

Deputies say it's possible she could be headed to or in Monroe, North Carolina.

If you see McCalin or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the CCSO tipline at 843-287-8072.