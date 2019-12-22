HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 3 deputies are looking for two teenage girls last seen leaving a Walmart in Crosby Friday.

Krista Goodwin, 16, has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 118 pounds.

Krista Goodwin

HCCO Pct. 3

Skyelar Deselle, 15, has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Skyelar Deselle

HCCO Pct 3

They were seen leaving the Walmart together.

If you have any information on this case, please call 281-427-4791.

