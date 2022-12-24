Report: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

ABC News reported that Tanner Hoang's body was found Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A missing Texas A&M University student was found dead in Austin, a spokesperson with the College Station Police Department told ABC News.

The body of missing 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found on Saturday, per the report. He went missing more than a week ago.

ABC News reportedly reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE that a body was found near Pennybacker Bridge on Saturday afternoon, but at this time it is unclear if the body belongs to Hoang as it has not been identified.

On Dec. 23, it was reported that Hoang's car was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge in Austin. At that point, authorities were continuing their search.

The student was last seen on the morning of Dec. 16.

ABC reported his family was traveling to College Station for his graduation and reported him missing when he didn't show up for lunch before the ceremony.

Hoang was studying mechanical engineering at Texas A&M.

