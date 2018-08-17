A video out of North Carolina is going viral after police arrested a man reportedly asked to leave Walmart for riding his hoverboard.

The man filmed the tense minute leading up to his arrest. The footage is getting a lot of play in Charlotte, especially on social media, because people are misidentifying the officers as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

However, CMPD made it clear on Twitter its officers had nothing to do with the exchange. The tweet read, "None of our Officer are involved in this incident. If you look closely in the video, our uniforms don’t have red or yellow in them. Ours have blue and white."

NBC Charlotte discovered the incident happened Saturday in Laurinburg -- roughly two hours southeast of the Queen City.

In the video, Perry Briggs, Jr said police asked him to leave Walmart after riding his hoverboard. As police followed him in the parking lot, the video showed the man calling the officer a name within earshot and refusing to give him his name. The officer grabbed him and eventually arrested him.

The police report showed Briggs faces charges of disorderly conduct, damage to personal property and resisting arrest. It goes on to say Walmart management asked him to leave, but he wouldn't.

The report said the officer tried to put the man under arrest, but he pulled away and refused to put his hands behind his back when commanded to do so. In the commotion of the video, it's hard to tell exactly what police said.

The report also said Briggs used profane language towards a magistrate who then held him in contempt of court.

Laurinburg Police Department Asst. Chief Terry M. Chavis said the department believes the officer acted appropriately and added there is no internal investigation.

A Walmart spokesperson told us he was not aware of the situation but would look into it.

