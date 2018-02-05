UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- A local mom's fight on Facebook with a retail giant sparked a huge uproar in a small community, and it's all because of the town's support for her special needs daughter.

Shirley Tezzi's youngest child, Sara, was born with Trisomy 9, a rare genetic condition that has left her non-verbal and developmentally delayed. Despite her challenges, the 11-year-old has a spirit that everyone embraces.

"Sarah is amazing. We kind of joke, and we say that she brings the good out in people," said Shirley. “They didn’t expect her to live a year but she keeps proving them wrong and she’s still here.”

Despite not being able to talk or walk without assistance, Sara is a normal kid. She enjoys playing outside and on an iPad as well as going out on the town.

“We go to Target; she knows where Starbucks is. She’s like, ‘Can we go there?'’" said Shirley. "It’s important for her, and and it’s important for everyone to see her.”

Caroline's Cart has made that possible. It's a buggy with a bigger seat, catered to kids and adults with special needs.

"It's a game changer," said Shirley.

It's carried locally by Harris Teeter, Publix, Target, Wal Mart, Sam's Club -- even Home Depot has a Caroline's Cart.

A few weeks ago, Shirley asked Costco at 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy to get a Caroline's Cart. She said they immediately ordered one.

"They called me and said they received it, they just had to put it together, and they'll let me know, and then they called me back and said corporate is making them return it."

What was Costco's issue with Caroline's Cart? Drew Ann Long, the creator of Caroline's Cart, said she would love to know.

“14 Costcos have Caroline’s Cart, so they are sending a very mixed message to these families.”

Shirley immediately made a Facebook post detailing her exchange with Costco and the company's decision to send the cart back. and the power of social media flexed its muscle.

"I think I put the post out there maybe at 12:30 or 1 p.m. and by 4:30, it'd been resolved," said Shirley.

NBC Charlotte asked Costco if the store could confirm the story, along with asking how many stores had a Caroline's cart.

They would only tell us in the following statement: "Management has taken care of the member and this is no longer an issue."

But is there an issue nationwide with public accessibility for the special needs community?

"I think not enough people talk about it," said Kayla Smith, an autistic disability rights activist.

She said society has come a long way, but the conversation should continue about the challenges families like the Tezzi family face.

Shirley is happy Costco corrected the error; she now has the ability to take Sara to another store but she's even happier about the way people accept Sara.

"She’s grown up in this community. They all know her and they all embrace her.”

