Leilani Gennings surrounds herself with pictures of her son, Wesley. They make her feel like he’s still with her.

“I think about him every day,” she said. “I’ll never get a change to be a grandmother, go to his wedding, see him off to the military, nothing like that. I was robbed of so much.”

Wesley was shot and killed in 2016 in the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

“It was the worst day of my life,” she said.

His class at Decatur High in Federal Way graduates this year – and Leilani wants to be there to honor her son.

Leilani Gennings lost her son in 2016. Now, she's fighting to walk on his behalf at his high school graduation.

KING

“It would be such a great honor and blessing for me to put my child’s cap and gown on, walk across that stage, and accept a diploma or honorary diploma for him,” she said. “He earned it, he deserved it, and it would just mean so much to me.”

She’s been lobbying the district to allow this, but Federal Way Public Schools superintendent Tammy Campbell said it’s just not possible.

“Because Wesley tragically lost his life as a 10th grader, he has not met [the graduation] requirements,” she told NBC Charlotte's sister station KING 5.

Instead, the district will have another student carry Wesley’s photo across the stage. They’ve also agreed to let Gennings install a memorial bench for her son at Decatur, and offered to open the school building to her for a separate graduation ceremony.

More: Federal Way murder victim's mother plans 'Walk For Peace'

“So we’ve made concessions,” said Campbell. “The one concession we cannot make is he did not graduate. He was a 10th grader when this tragedy happened, so he would not have been close to meeting those expectations for graduation.”

“It’s not that we’re being cold or heartless about this,” she added. “But graduation itself – there are lots of scholars who are close, and don’t make graduation right now, who won’t get to walk across the stage, and once we start doing that and creating a precedent, it opens up a whole set of complications.”

Gennings said she still wants to walk for her son, and is frustrated that the district won’t allow it.

“I don’t understand why they can’t find it in their hearts to understand how important it is for a parent to want to see their child graduate, succeed and go places in life,” she said. “This means the world to me to be able to do this for my child.”

“I can hear my son telling me, ‘Keep going, mom, keep going,’” she said. “So that’s what I’m going to do.”

The two suspects accused in Gennings’ killing have not yet stood trial.

© 2018 KING