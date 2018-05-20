PHOENIX- A 9-year-old girl managed to escape her abductor who took her from her bedroom as she was sleeping. Her mother is now speaking about it.

“I believe she’s a warrior and that she’s a hero,” said the victim’s mom who asked to remain anonymous. She’s still not sure than alleged abductor police arrested is the right man.

PREVIOUS: Phoenix police: Arrest made in abduction of 9-year-old girl

Police found 21-year-old Dakota Johnson in the area of 18th and Glendale avenues and booked him in jail for kidnapping. He has a $250,000 bond.

The kidnapping happened early Friday morning at the Sombra Apartments near 19th and Glendale avenues.

The girl’s mom says her daughter didn’t realize she had been abducted from her room until she woke up in the suspect’s arms.

“She says she felt him carrying her but she was droggy and sleepy and just didn’t know what to do, but when he almost dropped her, she startled and opened her eyes and realized that this man who smelt like alcohol," the mother said. "She said he smelt really bad like alcohol.”

The girl told police once she realized what was happening, she pretended to remain asleep because she was scared Johnson would hurt her.

According to the victim’s mom, the suspect carried her about a mile to a dumpster area where the little girl would confront the suspect.

“He said that he was going to take her home and she said, ‘You liar! You took me from my home,’" the mother said. "It spooked him or something because he left her alone and he let her run off."

The victim’s family is just glad she’s okay.

“He could have stopped her from running, of course, and he didn’t. He let her run off, so in my heart I just believe it was God protecting her the whole way,” the 9 year-old’s mother said.

According to court documents, police obtained surveillance video that showed Johnson carrying what appears to be a child over his shoulder across the light rail tracks. During an interview with detectives, Johnson initially denied having any contact with the 9-year-old girl. Police told him there was evidence that he did.

Johnson continued to deny that he touched the girl, court documents read. Police told him that they have evidence to prove against that. He then admitted to carrying her but only because she approached him and he was helping her.

Finally, when police said that there was evidence that he was at the girl's apartment, Johnson said he didn't want to talk anymore.

Johnson’s next court date is May 24th.

