Moms buying up bulletproof backpacks

In fact, NBC Charlotte has learned moms may be taking the lead when it comes to buying bulletproof backpacks. But do they really work?

In an unsettling revelation, we interviewed a group of Charlotte middle and high school students. Every single one of them told us they worry every single day about an active shooter terrorizing their school.

After every school shooting, parents are desperate to find ways to keep their kids safe. After Parkland last year, there was a 200 to 300 percent jump in sales of bulletproof backpacks.

Premier Body Armor in Kings Mountain makes and sells what are actually backpack plates. The plates are Kevlar, similar to what you see in a law enforcement bulletproof vest. They go inside a backpack to make them bulletproof.

Videos on the Premier body armor website show them testing the plates with several different handguns; the bullets don’t get through.

Handguns account for the majority of school shootings but assault rifles have recently become the weapon of choice for mass shooters. That was the case in parkland last year when 17 people, including 14 students, died.

We worked with Lynn Westover -- a special operations sniper in the Marines, 12-year veteran with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and firearms expert -- to test the backpacks against different guns.

Sure enough, the Kevlar insert stopped the bullets from the handguns. We tested a Smith and Wesson – the same setup used in Newtown, Las Vegas, Aurora, San Bernadino and Parkland. With three hits from 60 feet away, each shot went right through the Kevlar.

"No, it's not gonna stop that; this is not gonna stop any rifle," said Westover.

Manufacturers acknowledge these so-called bulletproof backpacks only stop bullets from handguns.

Still, the owner of Premier said he’s seen something surprising about the people ordering their backpacks this year – more women are buying the products. He said usually it's men placing the online orders, but this year, he thinks moms from all over the country are taking action to protect their kids.

It's a trend he doesn’t think will change anytime soon.

