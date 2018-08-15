ST. LOUIS – A mom’s tweet about her daughter’s cost of insulin has sparked national attention.

On July 21, Doreen Rudolph wrote in a tweet, ‘I just bought 2 vials of insulin for my daughter cost me $524. With a discount card. All I could buy. I left the pharmacy and sat in My car and cried. I would never tell her this. I’ll tell her I was able to get from work because she knows I don’t have $. I have love and worry 24/7’

Thousands of people shared the tweet and many responded with encouraging words and wanted to help Rudolph’s family.

Her story illustrates the struggle that millions of families are facing with the cost of insulin. Tune in to NBC Nightly News on 5 On Your Side on Tuesday.

