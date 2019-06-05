CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Mooresville police said 32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed in the line of duty late Saturday evening. Sheldon, a six-year-veteran with the Mooresville Police Department, was performing a routine traffic stop when at some point he was shot and killed.

"I don't think words can compare to how my officers are feeling," Police Chief Damon Williams said in a news conference Sunday. "We have a lot of questions. We're angry."

All afternoon Sunday, there was a steady stream of people stopping by the police department to pay their respects, dropping off flowers and signing messages.

Community members gathered Sunday night to remember Sheldon.

“Officer Sheldon was doing his job, he was being proactive as he always is, and Officer Sheldon will not be forgotten," one person said.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered in his hometown to pay respect to Riley. Riley Howell loved the lake. That’s where the people who loved him said goodbye; friends and family painted a vivid picture of the life Riley lived and the lives he touched.

Lauren Westmoreland, Riley's girlfriend of six years, spoke at the service as well, addressing him instead of the crowd. Before she spoke, both of her parents, as well as her brother, touched on their relationships with Riley.

“When I first saw you, it was like the sun came out," Lauren said. "Bright and beaming on the cloudiest of days. From now on, when the sun shines warmly and gently on my face, I will know that it’s you, holding me in spirit.”

Lauren's dad said Riley was exactly the kind of person they would've wanted their daughter to fall in love with. He told a story he had been told about when Riley wasn't even 3 years old. He said Riley learned sign language to communicate with his deaf uncle. He asked those gathered to all hold up the sign for "I love you."

3. Max Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow for his first PGA win

Two years after Max Homa played only one Sunday in an entire PGA Tour season, he showed his mettle at Quail Hollow by closing with a 4-under 67 to pull away from the field and win the Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa began the back nine with two birdies to build a four-shot lead and didn't make any mistakes until it only affected the final margin.

Homa, who won the NCAA title at Cal in 2013, won for the first time in his 68th start as a pro. The victory gets him into the PGA Championship in two weeks at Bethpage Black and the Masters next April.

Pescaro was visibly excited and shocked when he started speaking with Tebow.

During the FaceTime call, Tebow said he saw an older picture of Pescaro "Tebowing." As the caption in the Facebook post says, Tebow has been one of Pescaro's role models for close to a decade.

"Hearing from him was such a blessing," the caption reads. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help the family.

Hundreds of UNCC students are taking to Twitter to support Drew as he recovers from his injuries, many using the hashtag: DrewStrong.

Carolina Panthers' DJ Moore was also seen visiting Pescaro in the hospital.

The inaugural Untappd Beer Festival was held at the Bank of America Stadium Saturday, but it didn't go entirely according to plan.

Officials had to pack up the tents and evacuate the field because of lightning.

Tickets were sold at $50, $65 and $200 with varying abilities for each kind. Designated driver tickets were $10 and were sold the day of the event at the entrance.

According to the Untappd website, 176 breweries were a part of the festival.