Teachers across the Carolinas are being celebrated this week through National Teacher Appreciation Week.

It comes as thousands of educators in North Carolina plan to rally for students and respect next week in Raleigh. The list of schools closing on the day of the rally keeps growing.

NBC Charlotte has learned Cabarrus County Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools will make May 16 an optional teacher workday. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools made a similar announcement last week.

We’re seeing other districts across the state follow suit — all to support teachers as they make their voices heard.

Several teachers from Greenway Park Elementary are expected to join a crowd of more than 10,000 next week in Raleigh. The rally is a call to increase teacher pay, invest in public education, lower staff ratios and decrease class sizes.

“Yes, it’s about pay, and it’s about supplies, but it’s about our voice being heard and being respected and being supported.”

“Our state has some great work to do in terms of supporting our teachers, and it’s important to hear from the boots on the ground, the very people who are doing the hard work.”

It all starts in the classroom — making teachers feel appreciated not just one day a year — but every day.

“You guys are wonderful. You’re the reason I do it every single day.”

The National Education Association ranks North Carolina 39th for teacher pay in 2017 — coming in at an average of a little less than $50,000.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said teachers will receive an average raise of more than $4,000 by 2019.

