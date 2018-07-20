FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested after candy and cookies containing marijuana were found at a Fayetteville day care.

Fayetteville police said officers on Tuesday searched Tori’s Playhouse, a childcare center operated out of a home in the 1000 block of Ronald Reagan drive.

During the search, detectives seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana, gummies and cookies containing marijuana, cocaine, heroin and six firearms from the facility.

Reshod J. Everett, 32, who was the co-operator of the day care center and an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, and Victoria L. Everett, 34, who was the owner and operator of Tori’s Playhouse, were arrested as a result of the search.

