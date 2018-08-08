Communities across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area hosted more than 70 events celebrating National Night Out in an effort to make their neighborhoods safer.

The City of Charlotte has supported National Night Out for more than 25 years as a way for law enforcement and communities to build relationships.

“It’s a way for us to come together, talk with everyone in the neighborhood, and tell criminals that we’re going to fight them back against crime,” said Johnathan Frisk, crime prevention officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Frisk said he formerly patrolled the Grier Heights neighborhood, which hosted an event of its own. Residents in that area still come up to him and know him by name, even though he hasn’t actively been in that part of town in a little more than two years.

Those relationships, Frisk said, are important when it comes to combating crime in an area.

“If you don’t have a relationship with people in the neighborhood, and they don’t know you by first and last name, they don’t know your car number, if they don’t have your telephone number,” Frisk said, “there is no relationship.”

Grier Heights is in CMPD’s Providence Division area, which is an area of Charlotte that saw the second lowest number of violent crimes in 2017, according to CMPD crime data.

Frisk said events like National Night Out help keep those numbers down because it gives officers an open line of communication with the people they serve.

"We need that input,” he said. “We need to know what's going on in the neighborhood because we know that we can't do it by ourselves."

CMPD was committed to having a presence at each National Night Out event registered with the city. That included the neighborhood party with the Hidden Valley Community Association.

The Hidden Valley neighborhood is in CMPD’s North Tryon Division, which is a part of Charlotte that saw the highest number of violent crimes in 2017.

Marjorie Parker, the community association’s National Night Out chairperson, said she hasn’t noticed a high rate of crime, but hosting events like the one Tuesday night help the community know officers are there if needed.

“They tell us that every month — if something is going on, let us know,” Parker said. “We can’t respond if we don’t know.”

Neighbors in the Back Creek area of University City held a celebration of their own, complete with a bounce house, food, ice cream, and balloon animals.

The area is in CMPD's University City Division, which is a part of Charlotte that crime statistics show had the second highest number of overall crimes in the city in 2017.

Felicia Thompkins, homeowner’s association president, said she hasn’t noticed an uptick in crime in her neighborhood. She said officers come to their meetings to talk about crime prevention to educate people in the community.

Thompkins said National Night Out helps the neighborhood form relationships with officers and brings a sense of comfort that officers will be there immediately when they call 911. She said it also helps teach youth in the area to trust law enforcement.

“Children need to learn that they’re our friends, that they’re here to protect us,” Thompkins said.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC