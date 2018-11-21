CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, snake bites continued at a high pace from the summer into fall.

It's something to keep in mind as thousands of kids are out of school this week, hanging out at home and playing outside in the fall leaves.

It may be fall with the temperatures going down, but snake calls are up compared to last year.

Through October 2018, Carolina Poison Control has reported 551 snake calls.

Jose Cardenas was just one of them. It happened when he was raking the leaves.

"I had to take my hands out right away I was scared. I thought it was a nail," Cardenas previously told NBC Charlotte.

Instead, that sting was a copperhead snake.

"Sucked the poison out then I spit on the floor and then I did it again did it again about three times," said Cardenas.

Michael with Carolina Poison Control has heard it all. He said with the holidays and kids being outside, be cautious.

"It comes and goes waxes and wanes," said Michael.

Poison Control said in September they got more snake calls than any other month.

So here are a few suggestions when it comes to snakes:

Don't reach blindly; know where you're putting your hands

If you see a snake, slowly back away

Don't try to pick it up or kill it

"We get a lot of bites in the evening and twilight when people are taking out the trash and go outside and don't realize that they know they're yard..they don't carry a light, but they don't see the snake there and that actually happens quite a bit," Michael said.

By the way, Cardenas said he sucked out the venom from his bite; experts say don't do that.

