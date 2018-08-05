The opioid epidemic is killing people at such a record pace, a local coroner said she is struggling to keep up.

In Lancaster County, they have seen 400 percent increase in opioid-related overdose deaths in just one year.

"We've seen a tremendous spike," said coroner Karla Deese, who blames the new prevalence of painkiller fentanyl for the drastic increase.

"In 2016, our statistics showed we had five overdose deaths, and none of those contained fentanyl," Deese said. "In 2017, when we completed our statistics, we had 25 deaths and 18 of those contained fentanyl."

Deese said the deadly pain medication is being used to cut other drugs like heroin and cocaine, because it is cheaper and more accessible.

Many people don't know what they are getting; others are actually seeking out fentanyl and wind up riding the killer high straight to her morgue, according to Deese.

"Once we have one addict that dies, all their friends hear about it, they actually go seek that dealer, and in two or three days, we have two or three other deaths back to back," she said.

Deese said the average victim is a 38-year-old white male, but her office investigated deaths of people as young as 19 and as old as 57 last year.

"I don't even feel like they've even had a chance at life before an addiction, and a drug has taken it away," she says.

Deese said they are working so many deaths, they are often forced to put bodies in the storage cooler.

"It's an uphill battle and an everyday struggle to just try to stay in front of it," she said.

Deese is now asking the county for more money to fund additional staff. She is also spearheading a community forum Wednesday.

The forum will feature experts and other panelists to field questions from concerned community members and also accept ideas from the community on how to combat the growing problem.

The forum is Wednesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. at the county council chambers in Lancaster.

"It is in small town, U.S.A.," Deese said. "It is in your back yard, it is in your family."

