Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, with only a stray storm---mainly east and southeast of Charlotte. Look for high temperatures in the low 90s across the region. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 70s. Friday should be partly sunny, with a thirty percent chance of storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.

This weekend: Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 90s and a thirty percent storm chance. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Monday will cloudy with a seventy percent chance of rain and storms. With the cloud cover and rain chance, highs will be in the mid-80s. It's more of the same Tuesday, with the rain and storm chance around seventy percent. Highs should be in the mid-80s across the area. Rain and storms are likely Wednesday, with a cooler high temperature---in the low 80s.

