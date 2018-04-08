GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County mom is warning other parents after her babysitter was arrested and charged with fracturing her two-year-old son's arm.

Tiffany Atkinson told NBC Charlotte that back in February, she entrusted her then-boyfriend's sister to babysit her two-year-old twin boys.

However, Gaston County Police said that babysitter, 18-year-old McKenzie Roberts of Lenoir, fractured the left arm of one of the boys.

"His arm was swollen, and I wasn't able to touch it," Atkinson said. "He screamed and cried when I did."

Atkinson said her son was forced to wear a cast for four weeks. Five months after issuing a warrant, officers arrested Roberts.

"It really broke my heart to even think that something like this would happen to my son," Atkinson said. "No matter how well you know somebody, you may really not know them."

Roberts remains in the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. Her case is expected to go before a grand jury this month.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC